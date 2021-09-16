Sawgrass Floors Offers Low-Cost Alternative in the Form of Laminate Flooring in Davie and Weston, Florida

Sunrise, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2021 --Up until recently, laminate was considered a substance primarily used to preserve kitchen countertops. Thanks to the successful introduction of laminate into the flooring market, the laminate sector has experienced a boom in manufacturing and public demand. Sawgrass Floors is a leading resource for laminate flooring in Davie and Weston, Florida.



Laminate flooring uses high-density HDF (fiberboard) with a plywood backing. Beneath the fiberboard is usually included a thin coating of melamine which acts as a moisture barrier. Imitation pictures and images of various flooring surfaces, such as hardwood, ceramic tiles, slate, natural stones, and other imitation hard flooring surfaces, are printed on paper sheets, bonded to HDF, and coated with an invisible layer of aluminum oxide, hence shielding and protecting the images and backing. This layer also protects against impact and moisture and is known as the wear layer.



Local industry associations evaluate the majority of flooring goods on a scale of poor to high quality. According to the defined traffic requirements for a particular area, the various grades will allow specific usage. The laminate grading business uses an AC rating system, an industry-wide set of regulations that apply to the many sorts of testing that the laminate must pass before being placed onto the open market.



Ratings are used to assess the amount of durability that particular characteristics may resist in terms of stains, burns, immersion in water, swelling, and scratching. If a product passes or surpasses these standards, it will be approved.



Laminate flooring has been available for a long time in the United States. The most prevalent patterns have a high-quality wood grain appearance, while others are designed to look like stone or marble, making them excellent choices for high-traffic areas such as entryways and kitchens. Laminate flooring is a great low-cost alternative since they require little care and last a long time. Sawgrass Floors offers the best flooring options for busy families whose floors need to stand up to kids and pets.



