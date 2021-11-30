Sawgrass Floors Specializes in Laminate Flooring in Davie and Coral Springs, Florida

Sunrise, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2021 --Laminate flooring is becoming increasingly popular, and many people are installing it in their homes. It is essentially a type of floor covering composed of pressed wood. After installation, it seems to be wood because the top of the floor is an image coated in a translucent "wear layer."



The best part about laminate flooring is how easy it is to maintain and how scratch-resistant it is. If there are pets at home, this is the flooring one can go for as it does not scratch quickly. Sawgrass Floors offers impeccable services of laminate flooring in Davie and Coral Springs, Florida.



It's known as a floating floor because it's not fastened down, unlike engineered wood and hardwood. The flooring is entirely hassle-free, yet it offers the inside of the house a great look. It's also a great pick because of the scratch resistance.



A laminate floor comprises four layers sandwiched together, the first of which is a plastic or melamine layer that stabilizes the floor and resists moisture. The core layers are made up of medium density fiberboard or high-density fiberboard, which are squeezed together with an adhesive and resin.



The pattern layer, which is essentially an image made up of many sheets of paper placed between melamine resin to give the floor its realistic appearance, is the third layer. The wear layer is the uppermost layer, and it comes in a variety of glosses to help prevent moisture penetration.



It's ideal for those searching for long-lasting, diversified, and high-end-appearing flooring that can be utilized throughout the home. In comparison to current flooring alternatives, it is also easy to maintain. They also don't scratch easily since they have a wear layer on top.



At Sawgrass Floors, they understand that laminate flooring is one of the most outstanding solutions for active families whose floors must withstand the abuse of children and dogs. They are a great low-cost alternative since they require little upkeep and last a long time.



