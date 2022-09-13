Sawyer's Fresh Market Breaks Ground at Paradise Landing in Nassau

Paradise Island, Bahamas -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2022 --Nassau residents and visitors can soon shop at the first grocery store on Paradise Island, Sawyer's Fresh Market, which recently broke ground. The 8,000-square-foot gourmet grocery store, which is slated to open in summer 2023, will be part of Paradise Landing, the new luxury community that's home to Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina.



Developed by Sterling Global Financial, which has been building and investing in the Bahamas for more than 25 years, these additions to the local community are bringing a welcome economic and lifestyle boost to Paradise Island and the Bahamas.



David Kosoy, chairman of Sterling Global, hailed the project as "100 percent Bahamian" and said the company's investment on Paradise Island is "well over $100 million" to date. The development is expected to total $250-$300 million upon completion.



Sawyer's Fresh Market currently operates two stores in Freeport, Grand Bahama. At Paradise Landing, it will present a curated selection of gourmet groceries including a full-service meat and seafood case and a deli featuring artisan sandwiches, rotisserie chicken, breakfast sandwiches, and a coffee bar. The store will also provide the freshest produce, including organic and locally grown products whenever possible.



Customers can take advantage of free grocery delivery anywhere on Paradise Island, including dockside in Hurricane Hole. To help protect the fragile beauty of the Bahamas' natural resources, the store plans to use electric vehicles for delivery.



Sawyers will be open to the local community and the public at large, and will also offer yacht provisioning for guests of the marina. Orders can be placed in advance for large quantities and other special requests. Customers can also purchase online and via a mobile app, options that are expected to be available by the time the store opens next year.



The new store will offer extended hours, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. every day including Sundays. Unusual for grocery stores in the Bahamas, this is intended to provide convenient service to locals, visitors and the yachting community.



Learling Moss, chief financial officer of Sawyer's Fresh Market, said the store will create 75 permanent jobs. "This is a major accomplishment for us," he added. "This is just the first of our investments in the Nassau market."



Sawyer's Fresh Market will be one of several amenities within Paradise Landing, an all-inclusive residential and yachting village on Paradise Island.



"We are past phase I," said Kosoy. "The supermarket and restaurant are phase II. In the fall we are going to promote the next phase which is a seven-story condominium complex."



"Work began back in 2018 on the mixed-use development that consists of retail, office, and residential, as well as the redevelopment of the Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina."



The new Hurricane Hole Marina recently opened after a complete redevelopment that transformed it into a world-class destination for superyachts. The expansion, created from underused upland, doubled the size of the iconic marina without extending its footprint into Nassau harbour. The state-of-the-art redesign added upscale amenities and the latest in technology, from amply powered docking facilities with 24-hour security to in-slip fueling and reliable Wi-Fi and internet connectivity. The new marina can accommodate yachts up to 420 ft long with a 240-foot turning basin and a depth of 14 feet.



The marina is situated within a community with an array of top-of-the-line facilities, including fitness facilities, swimming pools, private meeting spaces, financial services, and luxury residences. Not just a luxury stop for yacht owners, Paradise Landing also welcomes captains and crews to enjoy all of the amenities from the pool, to the gym, lounges, restaurants, and more.



Conveniently located adjacent to the marina, Sterling Commons is an engaging assortment of residential, retail, and dining facilities with many upscale amenities. It's now home to the flagship store of 700 Wine and Spirits, a private bank & trust On the horizon are the luxury Residences of Paradise Landing and a waterfront-dining complex.



This stunning community is coming to life just as promised by Sterling Global, which is grateful for the support of the Bahamas government and proud to create the project for the people of these islands. Sterling Global, continues to invest in the Bahamas' future and deliver on its plans. The company looks forward to doing so for many years to come.