Saxton Bronze Architectural Signage Partners with BizIQ

Glendale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2017 --Saxton Bronze Architectural Signage, a company that has provided custom bronze plaques, signage and awards for 70 years, recently announced it has established a partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing firm that works with small businesses throughout the United States and Canada.



In teaming up with BizIQ, Saxton Bronze Architectural Signage hopes to capitalize on advances in digital marketing to grow its customer base and attract more business in the Glendale area and beyond. BizIQ's primary strategy involves the use of search engine optimization to make it easier for prospective customers to find companies like the provider of custom bronze plaques in Glendale, CA when performing local business searches through Google.



Other aspects of BizIQ's approach with Saxton Bronze Architectural Signage include the development of a new company website and the establishment of a bimonthly blog, which will provide informative, interesting and timely content related to the company's products and services. All content on the new site will be written by trained copywriters and geared toward fostering engagement between customers and Saxton Bronze Architectural Signage.



"Since 1947, Saxton Bronze has been the premier provider of custom bronze signage and plaques in the area," said Ardy Rezamand, of Saxton Bronze Architectural Signage's management team. "We obviously have a long track record of success in our industry, but we recognized the opportunity working with BizIQ presented for increasing our visibility and building our business, and we're grateful for their efforts on our behalf. We're excited to see where this partnership takes us."



About Saxton Bronze Architectural Signage

Saxton Bronze Architectural Signage provides high quality custom cast bronze signage, plaques and awards to customers worldwide. Other products include ADA signage, donor tree signage, military seals, memorial urns and more. For more information, please visit http://saxtonbronze.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.