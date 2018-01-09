Say Goodbye to Anxiety, Pain, and Insomnia with Melatonin Therapy Blanket MagnetG

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --The world's first magnet-weighted blanket, MagnetG, delivers the best in melatonin-sleep-pain therapy. The blanket uses magnetic therapy to soothe pain, reduce stress, and help users sleep better.



Magnetic therapy is used by athletes across the globe to control pain and accelerate healing. If it can help individuals that put their bodies through extreme circumstances, it can certainly help the many Americans suffering with everyday pain and sleeplessness. Reports and studies reveal that over 70 million Americans suffer from sleep problems. Another 100 million deal with anxiety, and 80 million have chronic pain.



A weighted blanket could be the answer to those in need of relief. Weighted blankets have recently gained popularity because of the empirical evidence showing how effective they are in reducing stress and improving sleep. MagnetG goes beyond the usefulness of an average weighted blank with its added component of magnetism. The combination of being weighted with magnet therapy increases melatonin levels, leading to better sleep and less anxiety. The magnetic component further improves sleep by improving mood and soothing pain.



Designed to be around 10 percent of a person's body weight, this deep pressure simulates the feeling of being hugged, which causes an increase in serotonin and melatonin levels while decreasing cortisol. This clams the body and allows for a more restful sleep.



The blanket consists of high-quality, plush minky fabric with superior stitching. Eco-friendly micro beads fill the blanket. This presents a luxury feel for users to enjoy.



In launching the MagnetG, SuperMarkr LLC abandoned standard distribution models in order to offer more affordable deals. The MagnetG is competitively priced when compared to other like blankets. It will be available for pre-order January 9, 2018 via MagnetG's website www.magnetgblanket.com for a limited period of $199 discounted pricing.



Edwin Solomon C. said, "The MagnetG is a breakthrough blending innovation in insomnia and pain mitigation. Weighted and magnet therapy have been empirically proven to show positive results. MagnetG has a patent pending status."



About MagnetG, SuperMakr LLC

MagnetG is a product of SuperMakr LLC - an innovative company interested in making people live happier. They specialize in products that can improve the daily life of its users. They are inspired by technology and how it can make a difference in quality of life.