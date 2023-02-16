Say Goodbye to Low Quality of Life - Herbal Medicine Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill Eliminates Pelvic Pain and Urinary Discomfort

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2023 --According to Nature, patients with chronic prostatitis (CP) experience one or more different symptoms: pelvic pain, discomfort, difficulty urinating, etc., which seriously affects male quality of life.

Conventional view holds that antibiotics are unlikely to be effective in treating chronic prostatitis unless there is evidence of a bacterial infection. However, antibiotics sometimes work in men whose prostatitis had been preceded by a urinary tract infection. Antibiotics may be used in combination with alpha blockers to get better relief from discomfort and voiding difficulties.. But if the first course of antibiotics does not improve symptoms, the second course is unlikely to work, so it's wise to explore other options.

And because chronic symptoms require a relatively long treatment time, long-term use of antibiotics is likely to backfire, causing patients to suffer from some unnecessary side effects, such as vomiting and diarrhea. Furthermore, long-term dependence on antibiotics in patients can easily induce drug resistance and reduce efficacy.



As a result, more and more patients are turning to traditional Chinese medicine. Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is a patented formula invented by Dr. Lee based on more than 30 years of clinical experience and her unique opinion on traditional Chinese medicine theory. It has a good effect on the treatment of chronic prostatitis.



Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill treats chronic prostatitis from three stages



In the early stages of the onset of chronic prostatitis, the prostate gland secretes many inflammatory substances due to the invasion of inflammatory cells. Chronic inflammation stimulates the prostate ducts, making them shrink and narrow. As a result, a series of urinary tract symptoms occur, such as frequent urination, urgent urination, excessive nocturnal urination, and white drops in urine, etc.



This stage is dominated by inflammatory diseases. Therefore, the primary treatment is to clear away heat and toxic material and promote urine.



If chronic prostatitis can not be treated in the inflammatory disease stage, or if the treatment method is inappropriate, delaying diseases. As the condition progresses, phlegm continues to accumulate in the prostate catheter, causing the prostate duct to become blocked gradually, and inflammatory secretions from the prostate cannot be excreted normally, causing pain symptoms to worsen.



In this process, the prostate is always congested repeatedly due to the constant stimulation of inflammation, which belongs to the second stage. Therefore, the main treatment at this stage is to activate blood circulation, promote Qi and relieve pain.



After prostatitis has improved markedly through treatment, the physiological function of the damaged prostate cannot quickly return to normal. If targeted treatment is not possible at this time and the physiological function of the prostate cannot be continuously improved, then a slight attack of the disease will cause a recurrence of chronic prostatitis.



This is the third stage. Therefore, the main treatment at this stage is to regulate internal organs, balance qi and blood, improve immunity, and reduce the probability of recurrence.



Many patients got good treatment results from Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill after being uncured for a long time.



James's medical history:



In 2019, James developed symptoms of chronic prostatitis: endless urinate, weak urine, thin lines of urine, split urine, and a swell in the lower abdomen. He already knows something about this disease, but it's still far more difficult to treat than he could have imagined. After 3 years of treatment, James' symptoms were always repeated, and physical function developed a certain amount of drug resistance, and antibiotics did not work for him.



In May 2022, he contacted Dr. Lee. Dr. Lee told him, "Your previous treatment did not target glandular lesions and it was an act of treating the symptoms rather than the root causes. Our medicines can treat both symptoms and root causes, and bring your life back to normal. "



In December 2022, James completed 5 courses of treatment. His symptoms were almost eliminated, he could live a normal life, and his glands rebounded to normal size. And so far no recurrence.



In addition to chronic prostatitis, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can also effectively treat other reproductive system diseases, such as epididymitis, orchitis, and seminal vesiculitis. As early as 2009, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill obtained a national patent(https://patents.google.com/patent/CN101637592B/en) and cured many patients from all over the world.



Special note

