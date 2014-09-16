Gili Trawangan, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2014 --Due to a high demand for places on the program the PADI IDC Indonesia has been swamped for information regarding enrollment dates and are now able to release the confirmed 2015 dates of the course enrollment.



January is often the time that people choose to make the most dramatic life changes and of course this can very often include career changes. What better way is there to say goodbye to the Post Christmas and New Year blues than to make a career change and of course what better way is their than to know you have chosen the best place to do it.



The Program is conducted over an 11 day schedule and includes a 4 day pre IDC preparation program which potential candidates are strongly recommended to participate in. Once the course is finished Instructor Candidates will take part in the PADI Instructor Examination, whereby a PADI examiner will travel to the Gili Islands and independently assess the potential instructors on every part of the curriculum. Once the PADI Instructor exam is passed the new Instructor will need to take the Emergency First Response Instructor Course before they start their new career.



About The Pre IDC

The Pre IDC preparation program for January will be conducted between the 13th and the 16th of the month and is aimed at generally preparing candidates for the course. The Instructor Development Course (IDC) will take place between the 17th and the 27th January and teaches candidates how to conduct the various PADI programs and how to deliver the theoretical knowledge. The PADI Instructor Examination will take place on the 28th and 29th of January here in the Gili Islands. For those who also require the EFRI training this will be conducted on 31st of January and the 1st of February.



The PADI IDC Indonesia Career Progression Program can also cater for a range of specialist Instructor training including all of the usual PADI Specialties as well as environmental, Livaboard and technical diving options.



To find out more about joining one of the best Instructor Development Courses in Asia the PADI IDC Gili Islands training center can be seen be seen on the PADI IDC Indonesia Snapshot Video



http://www.idc-gili.com/

https://www.facebook.com/IDCGili

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqI7GjWPgEI



Contact:

Justin Time

The Gili Islands IDC

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413