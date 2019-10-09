Sayfut Introduced New Lingerie Apparels for Women's Beauty

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2019 --Competing in the increasingly demanding lingerie market, the China-based leading lingerie producer Sayfut released new products to their body shapers and butt lifters lines. With the latest technologies and materials available in these new entries, Sayfut is pushing its goal in enhancing women's beauty to a new standard.



Sayfut entered the lingerie market in 2013 with success because of the products' superior quality. Soon after this, they started to explore the international market through developing an online retail store as well as cooperating with Walmart, Amazon and AliExpress to reach more potential consumers. Furthermore, Sayfut also strives for innovative lingerie design and silk-like comfortability so that every user can have desirable wearing experiences.



Recently, Sayfut launched their new body shaper called high-waist tummy control panty, as well as the smooth thigh slimmer shapewear butt lifter. The firm selected high-quality materials and better designs for these new entries to compete in the global market; furthermore, it also aims to showcase that they care about customer feedbacks received from their previous products.



Regarding their high waist tummy control panty, it provides the following features which make it competitive in the current lingerie market:

1. It provides four spiral steel bone and 360 degrees of firm control on our waist, hips and tummy; furthermore, the materials also allow the product to be breathable with lace detail without sacrificing any supports;

2. This tummy control panty is made of 85% nylon and 15% spandex, which has various benefits such as antibacterial, smooth, moisture wicking, elastic and stretchable when wearing it.

3. It helps tighten your bottom and lift your butt instantly, which allows women to achieve their desired body shape easier.



On the other hand, Sayfut's smooth thigh slimmer shapewear also use the same combination of material to maximise user's comfortability. However, the difference lies in the product structure. The leg slimmer shapewear is softer and use only two spiral steel bone, which can be more flexible than the control panty. Moreover, its high waist no-roll edge and thigh covering design allow it to be used in broader and more casual occasions.



Applying new designs and superior materials to its products, Sayfut expects the products can be successfully competing in the global market. The firm also believes that its values can drive the lingerie industry to provide more advanced products and better customers services.



About Sayfut

Sayfut is a Guangzhou-based lingerie producer which aims to provide superior quality products, ranging from body shapers and corsets to bralettes, leggings, and control panties. Entered the online retail market in 2013, the Sayfut Group have a goal in empowering women with products to enhance female natural beauty. The company is driven by five primary values, which are quality, choice, honest review, great price, and fantastic service. With its exceptional products and services, the firm has expanded to other overseas markets. It expects to continue the growth in the future with the market progression and people's increased desire in fit and beautiful body shape.



