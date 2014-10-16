SBArtistDirectory.com Launched to Help Santa Barbara Artists Build Their Brand

Santa Barbara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2014 --Peter Otte Productions announces the launch of a new online directory for artists called the SB Artist Directory. The directory is designed to help artists based in Santa Barbara County reach a wider audience with their work. It will achieve this goal by allowing directory members to create an online profile with unlimited portfolios that will help them build a stronger online presence with a local focus.



Artists can sign up now for the directory with a nominal annual membership fee of $26. Once a member, artists may write a short profile, link to social media pages, and upload as much art as they wish as the site is not juried. The only requirement for membership is that the artist resides within Santa Barbara County lines. The site is ad free, accommodates mobile devices and will post ongoing local art related news and events.



Peter Otte, creative director and lead web developer on the project said of the SB Artist Directory, “Having many artists as friends in the community we became aware of the need to help artists promote themselves on the Web. Artists want to spend less time promoting themselves and more time creating their art. We’d like to be a part of making that happen for the estimated 5,000 active artists in the area.”



Paintings, drawings, photography, and sculpture are all acceptable to upload on the site however, at this time, SB Artist Directory does not accept crafts. Crafts would include items such as furniture, jewelry or ceramics.



