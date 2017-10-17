SBC Insurance Announces Earthquake Damage Insurance Policies in Palo Alto & Stanford California

Los Altos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2017 --SBC Insurance Services Inc., is an independent insurance agency that offers extensive personal insurance policies in Palo Alto & Stanford California that encompasses homeowner's coverage for homes in case of damages resulting from an earthquake. Being an independent insurance agency, SBC Insurance Services Inc. works with some of the best connections to home, auto, business, health, and life insurance carriers. That also helps them to provide their clients the best rates on insurance policies whether it is a personal insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance or life and health insurance.



Of all, one of the most sought-after coverages offered by SBC Insurance Services Inc. is a personal insurance policy. Whether one rents a home or owns it, this policy is crucial for protecting the family's assets. The best thing about SBC Insurance Services Inc. is that they also provide coverage for earthquake damage that is more specific to California.



The policy is one of the best that comes from this independent insurance agency. From conventional home insurance to specific coverage for valuable belongings such as artwork and jewelry, they use their network of carriers to provide customized options. The home insurance from SBC covers one's primary and secondary homes. They also provide coverage to the rental properties up to 4 units as well as owner-occupied condos and townhouses. Assistance is also provided to clients for helping to find coverage for homes that are still under construction.



Get in touch with them for Life Insurance Stanford and Los Altos California, flood insurance, motorcycle insurance and more. Call 877-329-1150 for more details.



About SBC Insurance Services, Inc.

SBC Insurance Services, Inc., a premier insurance agency with a history of providing clients tailored policies meeting their personal and business insurance needs. We are an independent firm based in Los Altos, California, with a variety of connections to home, auto, business, health, and life insurance carriers.