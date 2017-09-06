SBC Insurance Receiving Great Feedback for New Group Health Insurance in Palo Alto and Stanford CA

Los Altos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2017 --SBC Insurance, a premier insurance company, has received excellent feedback from the consumers on its latest group health insurance in Palo Alto and Stanford CA. A group health insurance plan is essentially an insurance plan that provides healthcare coverage to a select group of people. These types of plans are one of the major benefits chiefly offered by many employers. Being uniform in nature, these plans offer the same benefits to all employees or members of the group.



At SBC Insurance, the professionals have the right skill and experience to represent their clients in the often complex and difficult fields of life and health insurance. In keeping the view of this constant change in the market, they strive to secure the best options for families and businesses ensuring safety and protection for their health and assets.



Further more, the policy experts can fully understand the demand of their customers and clients. This is why they strive to find the best deal possible for them. Over the years, they have managed to earn a great reputation for their excellent service and commitment to their customers. Other insurance products that the company also provides include personal insurance, commercial insurance, car insurance in Sunnyvale and Mountain View and more. With years to come, they have the plan to launch more insurance products and expand their business further.



According to one of the client's, 'SBC Insurance has the best interest in mind. The best thing about them is their thoroughness and prompt service. The experts are all knowledgeable and licensed. They have made the process of dealing with insurance easy and painless.'



As an independent company, they take pride in their vast connectivity with multiple dealers with whom they always maintain a good relationship.



For more information on group health insurance in Palo Alto and Stanford CA, visit http://www.sbc-insurance.com/life-health/.



About SBC Insurance Services, Inc.

SBC Insurance Services, Inc., is a dedicated independent insurance agency serving customers in California and other western states. Their professional account managers match clients with the best customized policy options in various insurance markets.