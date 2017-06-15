SBC Insurance Services, Inc Presenting Group Health Insurance in Stanford and Mountain View CA

Los Altos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2017 --Group health insurance has become quite popular among the folks in the past few years. The best part of this insurance is that it gives the entire family health insurance coverage. Many families benefit from such health insurance, especially in such cases where the entire family financially depends on only one parent. Without affordable group health insurance, it is difficult for many families to take care of their children and other members. Latest report confirms, approximately 80 percent children in America are susceptible to sickness and illness of whom around 50 percent are afflicted with serious illness. They need to go to doctors and visit hospitals pretty often. An affordable group health insurance in Stanford and Mountain View CA helps parents stay healthy when trying to raise their children while maintaining a full-time job.



According to experts, this type of insurance gives an employer the advantage of not paying the whole premium for the insurance policy in order to cover his employees. In the past, an employer had to pay for all the benefits of the employees. Currently, an employer only has to contribute just a part of the health insurance premium of the employees.



SBC Insurance Services handles all such insurance needs of their clients. The company helps their clients achieve their goals by listening and providing professional and courteous services. Being a premier insurance agency, they are not just limited to providing group health insurance, but also specialize in commercial insurance, personal insurance, auto insurance, life and health insurance, boat, flood, motor cycle insurance and lot more.



Over the years, they have developed an excellent track record of delivering excellent customized solutions to every client that comes in the door. Using their vast network, they successfully find the right insurance products that make the most sense.



For more information and details on boat insurance in Mountain View and other insurance products, visit http://www.sbc-insurance.com or call 877-329-1150.



SBC Insurance Services, Inc., is a dedicated independent insurance agency serving customers in California and other western states. Their professional account managers match clients with the best customized policy options in various insurance markets.