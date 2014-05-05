SBWire Enters Into Distribution Agreement with The Associated Press

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2014 --SBWire, The Small Business Newswire, announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with The Associated Press (AP), a globally recognized news source for media outlets and journalists.



This agreement will allow businesses and nonprofit organizations that utilize SBWire's media engagement solutions to increase the reach of their press releases via AP's Datafeatures distribution network.



AP is highly trusted by media outlets in the United States and around the world to provide original, high-quality content. This makes this new agreement a powerful platform for businesses of all sizes to get noticed.



Eligible press releases distributed by SBWire will be included in AP's AP Exchange and AP WebFeed Internet-based services used by major media outlets. This includes The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, and Chicago Sun-Times.



"SBWire is dedicated to providing our small-business and nonprofit clients with effective and affordable media engagement solutions possible," said Daniel Jones, founder and CEO of SBWire. "Working with the AP, one of the most trusted and respected news organizations in the world, will provide a valuable resource to our clients."



About SBWire

SBWire is a leading online newswire service and media engagement platform, designed for small to medium-sized businesses and nonprofit organizations, connecting marketers and communicators to journalists, editors, and online publishers around the world. SBWire's powerful media engagement tools include a press release publisher with full optimization control, hosted newsrooms, press release analytics, multimedia distribution, and a media CRM system. Developed by a former IT journalist, SBWire provides its clients with comprehensive online reach while supporting quality media relationships. SBWire is trusted by over 70,000 businesses and organizations in over 100 countries.



For more information about SBWire and its services visit http://www.sbwire.com or call 1-888-4-SBWire (1-888-472-9473) (US), or 1-920-593-5640 (International).