SBWire Growing in Green Bay

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2013 --SBWire, the online newswire service for small to medium-sized businesses and non-profit organizations, is pleased to announce the relocation of their Green Bay, WI business offices to 201 W Walnut St. The relocation is designed to accommodate SBWire’s recent staff growth and future growth projections. SBWire had previously been located at 112 S Broadway.



Over the last year, SBWire has more than tripled its workforce, adding new staff in both Green Bay, WI and Milwaukee, WI. The new location will accommodate the expected increase in workforce over the next year.



“We're enthusiastic about our new headquarters,” said Daniel Jones, President and CEO of SBWire. “Our new location will give us the ability to continue our expansion in the Green Bay area, while remaining in the vibrant Broadway District.”



Additionally, SBWire is developing several new public relations services that will launch as future upgrades to the SBWire service over the next year. To support these new products and services, SBWire expects to add new sales and customer service staff to their Green Bay headquarters.



About SBWire

SBWire is a leading online newswire service and media management platform, designed for small to medium-sized businesses and nonprofit organizations, connecting marketers and communicators to journalists, editors, and online publishers around the world. SBWire’s powerful media relations tools include a press release publisher with full optimization control, hosted newsrooms, press release analytics, multimedia distribution, and a media CRM system. Developed by a former IT journalist, SBWire provides its clients comprehensive online reach while supporting quality media relationships. SBWire is trusted by over 45,000 businesses and organizations in over 100 countries.



For more information about SBWire and its services visit http://www.sbwire.com or call 1-888-4-SBWire (1-888-472-9473) (US) or 1-920-321-1250 (International).