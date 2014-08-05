With Increased Service for Businesses of All Sizes - SBWire Is Now ReleaseWire

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2014 --SBWire has announced that it will now operate under the name ReleaseWire, which it acquired in late 2013 when it acquired the business of SEO Press Releases.



The company will adopt the ReleaseWire brand for all of its media engagement and marketing products including ReleaseWire CRM, ReleaseWire Hosted and ReleaseWire Connect.



While implementing new products and services for mid-sized to larger businesses, ReleaseWire will continue to maintain the strong commitment to small businesses for which SBWire is known. ReleaseWire plans to fully support and continually improve the company’s media engagement services designed for the unique needs of small businesses.



“This change from SBWire to ReleaseWire comes at an exciting time for our company,” said Daniel R. Jones, Founder and CEO of ReleaseWire. “ReleaseWire provides an extensive array of media engagement and marketing services for businesses of all sizes.”



Additionally, ReleaseWire is announcing that all clients using ReleaseWire's media engagement services can now work directly with a dedicated account manager, who is committed to helping them continually improve their results.



As part of this change, the company's website address is now http://www.releasewire.com/ and all company e-mail addresses now use the releasewire.com domain name.



About ReleaseWire

ReleaseWire is a leading online newswire service and media engagement platform, designed for and used by businesses of all sizes including nonprofit organizations, connecting marketers and communicators to journalists, editors, bloggers and other online publishers around the world. ReleaseWire’s powerful media engagement tools include a press release publisher with full optimization control, hosted newsrooms, press release analytics, multimedia distribution, and a media CRM application. Founded by a former IT journalist, ReleaseWire provides its clients with comprehensive online reach while supporting quality media relationships. ReleaseWire is trusted by over 80,000 businesses and organizations in over 100 countries.



For more information about ReleaseWire and its media engagement services visit http://www.releasewire.com or call 1-855-593-5640 (US), or 1-920-593-5640 (International).

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content:

Corrected the web address listed in the press release