SBWire Acquires ReleaseWire

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2013 --SBWire, The Small Business Newswire, today announced it has acquired the assets of ReleaseWire, an online newswire service formally known as SEO Press Releases. This acquisition represents a significant step in SBWire's efforts to expand the availability of effective and affordable online press release distribution services designed for the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses.



Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



ReleaseWire offers online press release distribution services to small businesses. Beginning today, ReleaseWire customers will be offered SBWire's suite of services including SBWire's online press release distribution service and direct press release distribution service.



"I am extremely excited to offer SBWire's unique public relations services to clients of ReleaseWire," said Daniel R. Jones, Founder and CEO of SBWire. "This acquisition increases SBWire's footprint in the online newswire industry, making SBWire the source for quality content used by journalist and bloggers covering small to medium-sized businesses and non-profit organizations."



About SBWire

SBWire is a leading online newswire service and media management platform, designed for small to medium-sized businesses and nonprofit organizations, connecting marketers and communicators to journalists, editors, and online publishers around the world. SBWire’s powerful media relations tools include a press release publisher with full optimization control, hosted newsrooms, press release analytics, multimedia distribution, and a media CRM system. Developed by a former IT journalist, SBWire provides its clients with comprehensive online reach while supporting quality media relationships. SBWire is trusted by over 45,000 businesses and organizations in over 100 countries.



For more information about SBWire and its services visit http://www.sbwire.com



