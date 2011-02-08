SBWire Announces New Subscription Plans for Online Public Relations Tools

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2011 -- With more small businesses choosing SBWire for their online public relations process management, media contact management, online newsroom web site hosting along with SBWire’s full featured news distribution service, SBWire today announced new subscription based plans offering many new features to be launched with SBWire v5, the newest version of the SBWire service.



The new subscription plans, SBWire Plus and SBWire Pro, include vastly improved versions of SBWire CRM, SBWire’s online media contact relationship management solution and SBWire Hosted, SBWire’s online newsroom website hosting service.



SBWire CRM is an online contact relationship management application, designed specifically for marketing and public relations professionals and small business owners, to easily manage the day-to-day process of working with journalist, bloggers, editors and other members of the media.



SBWire CRM includes features such as:



- Contact Management

- Task Management

- Meeting Scheduling

- Call Logging

- Request Tracking



SBWire CRM fully integrates with SBWire’s press release distribution service and SBWire Connect, SBWire’s social networking platform.



SBWire Hosted is an online newsroom website service designed to allow small businesses to effectively communicate information about their organization to journalist, bloggers and other interested viewers. SBWire Hosted is fully integrated with SBWire’s press release listing and distribution services, multimedia distribution services and SBWire CRM.



SBWire Plus and SBWire Pro include new features to help small businesses take advantage of search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to boost their visibility.



SBWire’s new Press Release Analyzer tool analyzes press releases providing small businesses with unique Insight into how well their press release matches best practice search engine optimization criteria.



SBWire Pro includes all of the features of SBWire Plus along with the addition of SBWire’s new powerful analytics system, SBWire Analytics. SBWire Analytics give small businesses deep insight into how effective their press release has been.



“We are pleased that thousands of small businesses have chosen SBWire to manage their media relations activities,” said Daniel Jones, Founder and Managing Editor of SBWire. “SBWire Plus and SBWire Pro along with SBWire v5 represent over a year of planning and development focused on feedback from our small business and non-profit customers, as well as feedback from journalist and bloggers. SBWire Plus and SBWire Pro will make it easy for small businesses to engage with members of the media and track their results.”



Pricing and Availability

SBWire Plus will be priced at $49.95 per month and include up to 20 SEO optimized press release listings per month. SBWire Pro will be priced at $99.95 and include virtually unlimited SEO optimized press release submissions per month.



Both SBWire Plus and SBWire Pro are part of SBWire’s upcoming service update, SBWire v5, currently in beta testing, due to launch in the first quarter of 2010.



About SBWire

Headquartered in Green Bay, WI, SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com) is a full-service online newswire designed with the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses in mind. SBWire provides a powerful collection of news distribution, public relations, and media relations tools and services.



SBWire’s press release distribution service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to quickly and effectively distribute their news content to individual journalists, general and trade media outlets, financial audiences, Web sites, blogs, and individual subscribers around the world.



SBWire Hosted, SBWire’s online news room service makes it easy for businesses and non-profit organizations to offer a full featured online news room web site designed to make it easy for journalists, consumers and investors to learn more about their organization, products, services and executives with an easy to navigate user interface. SBWire Hosted sites are always up-to-date with information distributed via SBWire.



SBWire is trusted by over 20,000 businesses and organizations in over 100 different countries. For more information about SBWire and its services visit http://www.sbwire.com or call 1-888-4-SBWire (US) or 1-920-471-0140 (International).

