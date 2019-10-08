Scala Computing Secures $5M Funding for Its Cloud HPC (High-Performance Computing) Platform

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2019 --Scala Computing, a leader in Cloud High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Big Compute on-demand platforms, announced that it has raised $5 million in a Series A round, led by HardHill Trust.



This growth capital will enable Scala to accelerate the development of its next-generation HPC platform for its three core markets: Weather Research & Water Modeling, Manufacturing/Engineering with CAE/EDA driven applications, and Data Center Infrastructure Simulation.



Shiv Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Scala Computing said, "This is a significant milestone in our purposeful journey to empower the HPC user community with ease, flexibility and speed to leverage the cloud; with the closing of this round, we will be able to further invest in talent in both engineering and client-facing functions to augment the world-class teams we have assembled under the leadership of Rob Zecha (COO) and Sam Rahman (CTO)."



The Scala Compute Platform (SCP) has delivered significant business and cost benefits for a wide array of use cases and application profiles across both open source and leading third-party licensed software, with security, policy management, and access control provisions that enterprise-class customers expect and require.



Scala's impressive roster of clients across all of its three in-focus market segments include several Fortune 500 enterprises (ranging from global leaders in manufacturing to social media giants and networking equipment manufacturers) and Government entities including the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) and New York City's Department of Environmental Protection (NYC DEP).



Arjun Kapoor, Co-founder and Board Member said, "The accelerated adoption we are witnessing at Scala underscores the massive opportunity in the rapidly growing cloud-based HPC market. The commitments from our enterprise customers further validate the ability of our platform to address critical enterprise pain-points by increasing access to efficient computational resources, accelerating product development timelines, and increasing collaboration both within and across enterprises, all while saving costs."



"I'm fortunate to have been part of some high-functioning teams operating in large markets," said HardHill Trust's David Miller, also a Scala Board Member, "which is why I'm excited to increase my commitment to a company with an enormous opportunity so obviously in front of it: they are the right team, attacking a very big problem, with the right product, in a massive (but often-overlooked) market comprised of mostly legacy competitors."



About Scala Computing

Scala Computing is focused on enabling organizations to leverage the power of Big Compute easily, cost-effectively, and efficiently. Scala removes the barriers to entry and complexity of high-performance computing (HPC) so that engineers, researchers, and developers across industries can focus on their core drivers of value: their applications, not the compute environment.



The team at Scala Computing has received several prestigious awards and grants for research in High-Performance Computing. These include awards from the U.S. DOE, NSF, NIH, ARO, NYS, HPC2, Siemens, Oracle, and Intel, amongst others.



