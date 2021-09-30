SCAND Releases an Updated 3.3.1 Version of Vue Injector

Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2021 --Vue is a framework for creating user interfaces. Unlike other monolithic frameworks, Vue is an incrementally adoptable ecosystem that scales between a library and a full-featured framework. The core library focuses solely on the view layer, and it's simple to use and integrate with other libraries. Moreover, when integrated with advanced technologies and supporting libraries, Vue is perfectly capable of powering single-page apps.



Vue Injector is a component library that was created with the goal of supporting users with dependency injections in the Vue.js environment. The tool allows you to implement the dependency injection pattern by including a sequence of dedicated instances.



Dependencies are services or objects that a class needs in order to perform actions. Vue Injector allows injecting dependencies into a component at the beginning of its development. The library may be used to create applications that are more flexible, efficient, and robust, as well as easier to test.



The library includes instances that can be used to implement the dependency injection pattern, such as dependency injection for components, accessibility of Vue apps from service, development of the injected services, and utilization of decorators for convenient operation.



Vue Injector offers a number of major advantages that are often accomplished inadvertently by just employing initializer-based dependency injection across all objects. For example, the library allows developers to use dependency injection — an important design pattern that isn't provided by default in the Vue.js framework, provides a convenient data transfer mechanism, allows developers to create both a service and a service factory, allows developers to request services rather than create them, allowing them to rely on interfaces rather than specific types, enables the implementation of event buses, allows for the creation of readily testable and maintainable applications, promotes the application's flexibility, efficiency, and robustness.



The detailed description of the installation process of Vue Injector and the ways it can be used for different purposes can be found here.



Link to Github: https://github.com/Scandltd/vue-injector