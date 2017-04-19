Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2017 --Giving seniors every reason to take up residence in a well-appointed spot, Scandia opens its newly-renovated doors. Showing their commitment to providing a lovely gated community for seniors, Scandia gives its midtown location a facelift. Engaging residents with grounds that feature over 8,000 flowers, a community center with a theater, a self-serve coffee shop, and business center, and courtesy Cadillacs at one's beckon call, the retirement community ups the ante on senior living.



Included in the renovation is the exterior façade as well as the grounds, the patio and balcony elements, the main entry stonework, the glass, and intricate ironwork. A surrounding screen wall of brick, stone, and ironwork engage Scandia residents. Landscaping and exterior lighting as well as new gated parking entry and exits, new windows and patio doors keep them amply safe as well.



C.J. Swanson, the administrator at Scandia, said of the new look, "So far we've completed two-thirds of our apartment homes with new interiors. It's quite lovely if we do say so ourselves."



Giving perks like fixed lifetime rates for residents, the retirement community in Tulsa offers one-bedroom apartments for $2,195 and two-bedroom units for $2,995 depending on the floor plan and meal plan options selected. Services included in the rates for all Scandia residents include all utilities, telephone, and cable television, weekly housekeeping and complete laundry services. Also included are the services of grocery shopping, 24-hour pharmacy pick-up, and scheduled transportation. For safety, an emergency call system is in place to assure residents and their families that connection is never lost. Catering to every detail, nightly trash pick-up from each Scandia residents' front door is on tap. And yes, pet friends are most welcome.



Scandia is an independent senior living community located in "midtown" Tulsa, Oklahoma. The facility is a 24/7 gated community with private courtyard entry to each apartment home, off-street gated assigned parking and a totally smoke-free environment both indoors and outdoors.



