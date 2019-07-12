Scanning Company in Seattle Offers Solutions to Streamline Accounting

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2019 --In business, people live and die by the numbers. Accounting teams are constantly under pressure to reduce costs while increasing efficiency, and this is where ABBYY's capture and document management software excels. For more, go to: https://www.microcomseattle.com/solutions/accounts-payable/



As a Seattle scanning company, the team at Micro Com Systems provides invoice scanning and software that automates accounts payable for teams and offices that are looking for solutions to improve operational efficiency.



ABBYY Solutions caters to accountants by streamlining key operations:

- Processing invoices in a swift and efficient manner

- Processing multiple formats of incoming invoices

- Increasing early-payment discounts

- Eliminating late charges and interest

- Improving important vendor relationships with faster response time to invoice status

- Processing heavy volumes of insurance forms in a timely manner (explanation of benefits, contracts, and claims)



Using ABBYY Solutions for accounting purposes will help automate the processing of all your important paperwork (from early payment discounts to time savings) through a proven classification and indexing system. With an advanced accounting system like ABBYY, organizations are not only able to save a significant amount of time but money as well.



As a Seattle-based scanning company, Micro Com Systems can introduce powerful solutions that allow accountants to improve speed and accuracy while delivering the strongest possible reporting capabilities.

To learn more about Micro Com's solution for automating invoice scanning and accounts payable, please contact 206-248-3191.



