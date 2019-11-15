Scanning Company in Vancouver Recommends Contex Large Format Document Scanners for Oversized Documents

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2019 --Scanning large format documents can be a tricky endeavour. Whether it's blueprints, plans, maps, or something else entirely, it's all too easy for documents to become dog-eared and damaged while attempting to force them into scanners not suitable for oversized documents. That's where the Contex Large Format Scanners in Vancouver come in.



As a digitization and scanning company in Vancouver, Micro Com Systems specializes in all methods of high volume scanning and digitization. Need to digitize a file room or library? No problem. Ready to bring the company archives online? It's as good as done. And just about any digitization job can be combined with solutions that make it possible to search and cross-reference materials online, a distinct improvement over digging through old paper files.



Micro Com also sells scanners to businesses with high volume or other specialized requirements. For large-format documents, Contex Large Format Scanners can accommodate paper of widths from 24 inches to 60 inches at speeds ranging from 2 inches per second to 17.8 inches per second. Scanning options include bi-tonal, greyscale, RGB (for digital use), and full colour.



The largest format scanner, the HD Ultra 6000 scans at 17.8 ips (inches per second) and in up to 1200 dpi RGB colour. It can scan a variety of materials, including paper, mylar, canvas, card, and even fabric up to a maximum of 7mm (0.28 inches) thick. With automatic width detection and a 1 GB extreme buffer, it's now possible to scan a variety of large format documents faster than ever before.



Output is stored in various popular digital formats, including TIFF, JPEG and single or multi-page PDF files in virtually any resolution. For one-off or occasional jobs, Micro Com is pleased to work with clients all over the Province using their in-house scanners. Their team is specially trained and equipped to handle sensitive or fragile large format documents, using custom made plastic sleeves that envelop sensitive documents and protect them during the scanning process.



For high volume businesses interested in purchasing Contex Large Format Scanners in Vancouver, the team at Micro Com Systems will be pleased to discuss advantages and features. Contact Micro Com Systems today for details.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services include: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.

For more information, please visit https://www.microcomsys.com/ or call (604) 872-6771.



Micro Com Systems

Craig Hollingum

(604) 872-6771

Company website: https://www.microcomsys.com/