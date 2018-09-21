Scanning Company Launches New Website

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --The team at Micro Com Systems, a scanning and digitization company in Vancouver, is excited to announce the impending launch of a new website. After 15 years with the same look, the company has teamed up with Vancouver's Inkykiss Communications to revitalize their online identity.



The new website aims to provide a more visual and sleeker user experience. Services have been updated and superfluous pages have been eliminated. Visitors will have easy access to learn about all products and services, thanks to a new hamburger menu on the top right. The new design also brings feature services front and center to the home page.



Part of the reason for the redesign was to revitalize the brand—to give both the team and customers something new to see. However, another aspect is that one or two old services have been eliminated, while new ones have been added—and a new website seemed like the perfect opportunity to roll out these changes.



For example, Panasonic hardware is now a part of the scanning solutions offered at Micro Com. They've also added PaperStream Capture Pro as part of their capture software solutions for clients looking for extra management tools and features related to high-level data extraction.



Most of the offerings will be the same. And, of course, these will be offered in conjunction with the same great service customers have come to expect from Micro Com Systems.



The new website will be rolled out after a final round of testing and revisions, so check back often and let the team know how you like the new online identity.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High-Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit http://www.microcomsys.com/ or call (604) 872-6771.



Micro Com Systems

Craig Hollingum

604-872-6771

Company website: http://www.microcomsys.com/