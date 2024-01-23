Scanning Engineering Drawings: 7 Reasons to Do It Professionally

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2024 --Is it surprising to learn that 91% of businesses are on the path to digitization? Scanning engineering drawings and other important documents makes sense, whether to increase shareability or reduce office space occupied by clunky filing cabinets. As a Seattle scanning service, the team at Micro Com assists in getting oversized, high-value documents digitized and, if necessary, integrated into digital systems. For more, go to https://www.microcomseattle.com/the-importance-of-scanning-engineering-drawings/



All engineering, technical, and blueprints contain detailed product, structure, or system information. Accurate replication to minuscule detail is necessary to capture vital details correctly. Micro Com Systems works with businesses, ensuring a high-quality capture via a rigorous QA process. Here are a few more reasons why to consider a professional service to scan valuable documents:



1. Digital Preservation: Engineering drawings are often created on paper or other physical mediums, which will deteriorate over time due to humidity, light exposure, or physical wear and tear. Scanning these drawings into digital formats ensures their long-term preservation, preventing loss due to physical degradation.



2. Ease of Access: Digital copies of engineering drawings can be stored and organized in a digital database or document management system, making it easier for engineers, designers, and others to access and retrieve drawings quickly. It eliminates the need for manually searching through physical archives, reducing the risk of misplacement or loss.



3. Collaboration and Sharing: Digital copies can be easily shared with team members regardless of location, enabling multiple parties to work on a project simultaneously.



4. Annotation and Markup: Digital drawings can be easily annotated and marked up using software tools, allowing engineers and designers to add notes, comments or suggestions directly on the drawing.



5. Security: Digital copies of engineering drawings can be protected with encryption and access controls, ensuring that proprietary information is kept secure. Physical copies may be vulnerable to theft or unauthorized access.



6. Searchability: Digital copies can be indexed and tagged with metadata, making it easy to search for specific drawings based on criteria such as project name, date, or part number, significantly reducing the time and effort required to locate relevant information. Micro Com Systems can assist in the tagging of the metadata.



7. Integration with CAD and Design Software: Scanned drawings can be imported into computer-aided design (CAD) and other design software for further modification.



When it comes to scanning engineering drawings, Micro Com's team can flawlessly digitize complex, over-sized documents. Call Micro Com Systems to discuss how digital scanning can streamline operations and receive a no-cost estimate for any project.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.

For more information, please visit https://www.microcomseattle.com/ or call (206) 248-3191.



Micro Com Systems Seattle

Joe Bryant

(206) 248-3191

Company website: https://www.microcomseattle.com/