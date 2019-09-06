SCCi Announces 4th Annual Bats, Beer & Bluegrass

Signal Mountain, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2019 --On September 21, the Southeastern Cave Conservancy, Inc (SCCi) will hold its 4th Annual Bats, Beer & Bluegrass event in Chickamauga, GA. The event raises funds to continue SCCi's work in saving wild caves across the Southeast. Asked why the work is so important, SCCi Executive Director Ray Knott, responded "When caves are safeguarded, fragile ecosystems are protected, historic artifacts are preserved, and endangered species thrive."



Bats, Beer & Bluegrass combines great Southern food from Parkway Pourhouse, local craft beer from Chattanooga Brewing, and some of the best Bluegrass music around featuring No Time Flatt and TinCup Rattlers.



This year's event is being presented by sponsors Kelly Subaru and Ruby Falls. Table sponsorship is still available. Tickets are $60 and $90 and must be purchased in advance. Last year's event sold out.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit BatsBeerandBluegrass.com



About The Southeastern Cave Conservancy, Inc.

The Southeastern Cave Conservancy, Inc. (SCCi) protects more than 170 caves on 4,500 acres in six southeastern states. To learn more about SCCi and wild cave conservation, visit www.SaveYourCaves.org.