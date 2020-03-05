SCCi Attempts to Save Virginia Cave

Signal Mountain, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2020 --The Southeastern Cave Conservancy (SCCi), the world's largest land conservancy solely dedicated to protecting caves, is seeking to raise $150,000 by May 1, 2020 to purchase Virginia's 11th longest cave.



Located at the very edge of Virginia's Valley and Ridge Province, Cyclops Cave is home to rare and endemic fauna and is under threat of destruction from misuse. Recently, cavers discovered graffiti, broken formations and trash inside the cave. It is apparent the cave needs protection and by an experienced organization. Local cavers have contacted SCCi to help. With more than 25 years of conserving wild caves, SCCi protects over 170 caves on nearly 5,000 acres in six states.



The SCCi board made the decision to pursue the purchase of the 66 acre preserve under the condition that the organization raise $150K by the closing date of May 1, 2020. Working with Virginia conservancies and groups from across the country, SCCi has raised nearly $30,000, but needs the public's help to reach the goal by the deadline.



SCCi protects caves and karst lands for future generations by carefully balancing conservation and recreation. Cyclops has the potential to be a great recreational cave under SCCi's conservation model. SCCi will work to protect it in perpetuity.



For more information regarding donations, contact Amber Lehmann, Fundraising Chair, at amber.lehmann@scci.org.