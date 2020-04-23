Schatz and Stancu Form Unstoppable Partnership

Furlong, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2020 --Schatz & Stancu, LLP recently opened its doors for business in the Bucks County area. Established April 2020, Schatz & Stancu LLP is committed to the practice of criminal and DUI defense throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. With a combined experience of nearly three decades litigating criminal matters, the firm is rooted in trial experience. Schatz & Stancu LLP will be unstoppable in its defense of the people of Bucks County and the surrounding areas.



Dan Schatz spent the first 5 years of his professional career as a Public Defender at the Defender Association of Philadelphia. He spent the next 7 in private practice focusing on criminal defense in Bucks County and the surrounding areas. He has been named a SuperLawyers Rising Star, a Top 100 Trial Lawyer in Pennsylvania, and has a perfect 10.0 rating from Avvo.com.



Antonetta Stancu is entering private criminal defense practice after a stellar 16 year career as a State and Federal Prosecutor. While at the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, she served as Chief of the ARD Unit, Vehicular Crimes Unit, Special Investigations Unit, and Major Crimes Unit, and has served as a special prosecutor in Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties.



The varied experience of Dan and Antonetta will serve the partnership's clients well. After spending a number of years on opposite sides of the courtroom, Dan and Antonetta saw a unique opportunity to combine their perspectives to best serve the people of Bucks County, Montgomery County, and the surrounding areas. Schatz & Stancu, LLP stands ready and capable of defending all types of cases – drug possession, DUI, gun cases, assault, homicide, theft, forgery, corruption, juvenile defense and more. They are ready to help the people in the area as the top criminal lawyers in Bucks County.



The newly formed partnership of Schatz & Stancu, LLP will be located in Furlong, PA, with additional offices in Bensalem, PA. For more information, call 267-544-0789 or visit SSDefenseLaw.com.



About Schatz & Stancu, LLP

Be assured we'll provide your best defense. We make it a priority to earn the trust of our clients by being upfront, genuine, and honest. We will be unstoppable in our fight for you and never rest in the pursuit of justice.