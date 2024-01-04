Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2024 --While the weather in Naples, Tampa, Fort Myers, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, and throughout Florida is enjoyable all throughout the year, there are times when we have to deal with strong storms that bring a lot of water. These damp conditions are a perfect breeding ground for mold which is why Building Performance Solutions provides mold assessment sessions. Mold isn't anything to necessarily be afraid of because it is all around, but it can be damaging to a home as well as people's health if it is growing inside a home.



When mold is outdoors it serves an important function in the ecosystem to help break down organic material. Indoors, however, it can cause issues with the structure of a building as well as impacting the occupants of the building. There are several different kinds of mold that are common to find in homes, and they will attach to various materials in the home including wood, fabrics, wallpaper, dry wall, and more.



Mold exposure in a home isn't necessarily something that comes to mind first when various symptoms start to manifest in different family members. Things can start off with eye irritation, sneezing, coughing, and congestion. It is also possible to experience headaches, a sore throat, have a skin rash, and even experience lung irritation and wheezing. Especially when multiple members of a home experience the same things, it is good to get a mold assessment on the home.



In most cases, the presence of mold isn't something that is worthy of an emergency, but it is important that it is identified and dealt with as soon as is practical. There are many ways that mold can enter a home, and often this can be identified with an indoor air quality test. A mold assessment will provide more details about the extent of the mold growth, as well as the kind of mold present so that a plan can be devised to remove it.



Because mold is a naturally occurring substance our bodies can tolerate it in low levels for periods of time. Homes are more of a closed system and especially when it gets into the HVAC system, these mold spores are readily spread around the home and can affect everyone's health in Naples, Tampa, Fort Myers, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, and throughout Florida. Contact Building Performance Solutions to have them perform a mold assessment on the property.



