Schedule a Seasonal Carpet Cleaning

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2019 --Across Vancouver, homes are being tidied up. Children across the city are clamouring for the best Christmas trees, which are then securely strapped into cars and transported to homes where they will be lovingly decorated. The carols are in full swing, and it won't be too long before family members start arriving. Before this happens, consider calling the Vancouver carpet cleaners at Angelo's FabriClean to simplify the holiday to-do list. For more, go to: https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/carpet-cleaning



There are a number of reasons that the holidays are one of the best times to schedule an appointment for professional carpet cleaning in Vancouver. Over the summer, carpets and rugs tend to take a beating from increased activity. As people track in dirt and pollen, these particles can get trapped deep in the fibres, and gradually cause carpets to fray and fade.



Not only does scheduling a professional carpet cleaning mean there's one less item on the to-do list, in the long run it can prolong the lifespan of expensive carpets and rugs. And family members will love the clean, fresh feeling.



Angelo's FabriClean has provided outstanding carpet cleaning services in the Vancouver, Surrey, White Rock, & Lower Mainland regions for over 25 years. A cleaning technician form Angelo's can assist with multiple aspects of carpet cleaning, including:



- Wall-to-wall cleaning

- Deodorizing

- Stain removal



By using high-pressure steam-extraction equipment, the technicians at Angelo's FabriClean can effectively reach into carpet fibres to extract dirt and allergens harboured deeply within. These professionals opt for eco-friendly products and the most natural cleaning processes that are safe for kids, pets, and allergy-prone family members.



As a seasonal special, Angelo's is offering Two Rooms and a Hallway for only $149.00 + tax. Learn how Angelo's talented carpet cleaners in Vancouver can help get the home ready for the holidays. Get a free quote today!



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their

Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to clean at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, log on to http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.



Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo Di Pomponio

angelosfabriclean@shaw.ca

Company Website: https://www.inhomecleaning.ca