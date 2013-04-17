Schedule Announced for Electronic Cigarette Industry Update Presented by SFATA

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2013 --The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), an electronic cigarette industry trade organization, will be hosting an industry update on April 23 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. The event is designed to assist electronic cigarette community members and business leaders in understanding more of the regulatory and legislative landscape set out ahead of the industry.



The event will start at 3:00PM and run until about 6:00PM in the Champagne 1 Ballroom. Attendance for the event is free. There will be three speakers at the event and then a forum discussion lead by e-cig industry litigation expert Phil Damon. Afterward, guests may adjourn to Le Central Bar also at the Paris Hotel for networking with SFATA staff and electronic cigarette industry leaders.



The first speaker will be serial entrepreneur Anthony Miranda presenting on the immediate necessity for improved manufacturing quality control within the industry. Miranda is recognized as one of the most influential and knowledgeable analysts and strategists in the e-cig world. Recently, he founded Vaporchem, a consulting company which provides good manufacturing practice (GMP) and regulatory compliance management on a web-based software platform.



The second speaker will be industry insider William Bartowski presenting on the unique challenges of manufacturing electronic cigarettes within the current regulatory landscape. Bartowski oversaw the landmark Ruyan U.S. patent submission which covers a significant portion of electronic cigarette technology on the market today. He is now president of VapAria Corporation, a Minneapolis-based company involved in the research and development of electronic cigarette technology, patents, regulations, and legislation.



The final speaker will be Todd Harrison, partner at Venable LLP – a law firm which has extensive involvement in electronic cigarette industry litigation, regulation, and compliance. Harrison will give an overview of the governmental goings on within the industry and provide a little insight into how electronic cigarette companies might survive and thrive given the current and coming environment. His work has involved him with food and drug consumer protection and product regulation agencies in the United States and internationally.



SFATA's E-Cig Industry Update will be at The Paris Hotel in Las Vegas on April 23rd from 3:00PM to 6:00PM in the Champagne 1 Ballroom. Networking for those wishing to attend will continue at Le Central Bar also at the Paris Hotel.



Attendance is free and open to members of the electronic cigarette industry and community though registration is required. A recording of the presentations will be available on the SFATA website following the event. For more information or to reserve a seat, please email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org, email info@sfata.org or call 218-22-SFATA.