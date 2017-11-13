Schedule Any Lesson Announces a Technologically Advanced Platform Specifically Designed to Help Teachers and Coaches Make More Money by Providing Private Instruction

Bartonville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2017 --Founded on the core belief that teachers, coaches and instructors are the backbone of America and that they are severely underpaid, Schedule Any Lesson (http://www.ScheduleAnyLesson.com) launches with the deliberate purpose of helping private instructors earn more money and keep the money they earn.



The Schedule Any Lesson platform includes five categories of instructors: Sports, Education, Fitness & Training, Music and Dance.



Current online instructor introduction companies retain up to 40% of the instructors' fees for connecting them with prospective lesson takers. Cliff Gardner, CEO, states that Schedule Any Lesson "is going to disrupt the market in a very positive and innovative way. Our goal is to be the value leader in the industry. We will never charge lesson takers to use our service and we will never charge our instructors a percentage of their fees."



Schedule Any Lesson offers a turnkey technology, marketing and business development solution for instructors so that they can focus on providing lessons and making money. Instructors receive their own custom designed website, site hosting and a personalized direct access URL to use in all of their marketing efforts.



Instructors are prominently featured on Schedule Any Lesson's national/local online directory that generates free direct introductions to prospective lesson takers.



The Schedule Any Lesson directory first matches the five closest instructors based on the user's zip code and search requirements. The user can then visit each instructor's personalized website until they find the perfect instructor for their personal needs. "We recognize selecting a private instructor is a very personal process, said Gardner, "so our site will provide as many instructors as is necessary and facilitate direct communication with the instructors until an ideal fit is achieved."



Schedule Any Lesson is introducing their innovative solution-based services for only $79.99 per year or $8.99 per month, with no other charges and retaining no portion of the lesson fees. Instructors receive a comprehensive technology, marketing and business development solution and keep 100% of their fees. Gardner indicates: "Our goal is to provide Instructors with a full year's worth of website hosting and client introductions for the cost of one or two lessons per year.



We feel very good about the value we are providing our instructors as well as the free service we are offering the public".



Schedule Any Lesson's competitive analysis revealed the following charge rates by online lesson connection companies (example assumes 20 new customers taking 15 lessons each at $50.00 per lesson).



CoachUp.com: $2,239.00



TakeLessons.com: $4,500.00



ScheduleAnyLesson.com: $79.99



"We built Schedule Any Lesson to provide hard working private instructors with a high-tech tool to help them market their business at a nominal cost compared to what their options are today" said Gardner.



In conjunction with their site's launch, Schedule Any Lesson is also introducing their referral program.



"Everyone knows a teacher, coach, tutor, trainer or instructor. Introducing your friends to Schedule Any Lesson would highly benefit them and reward you as well.", commented Gardner.



Schedule Any Lesson will pay $20.00 cash for every instructor that is referred, with the goal of enrolling 500,000 instructors and paying $10,000,000.00 in referral fees. To participate, people can visit http://www.ScheduleAnyLesson.com and click on the "Referral Program" tab to receive a unique personal Referrer discount/referral code. Each time a new instructor uses the unique discount/referral code they receive $10.00 off the annual rate or $1.00 off the monthly rate and the Referrer collects $20.00. The amount referrers can earn is unlimited.