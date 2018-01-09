Schedule Any Lesson Announces Affiliation with MVP Sports Recruiting

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --Schedule Any Lesson may be the newest online company in the private instruction sector but they are making great strides quickly. In November they announced an affiliation with the very highly regarded Positive Coaching Alliance.



Then they announced an affiliation with Total Sports who is the operator of The Art of Coaching Volleyball, The Art of Coaching Softball and The Art of Coaching Football.



Today, Schedule Any Lesson is proud to announce an affiliation with MVP Sports Recruiting. MVP is a preeminent provider of recruiting services for student athletes seeking collegiate opportunities. MVP performs a critical role as a liaison between student athletes and coaches. "We are very impressed with the ethical standards that MVP has set for the recruiting process. Their focus is on educating parents and student athletes in the proper promotional techniques to ensure absolute compliance with all recruiting regulations and standards" said Cliff Gardner, CEO of Schedule Any Lesson.



Schedule Any Lesson's business focus is on helping others including teachers, coaches and all private instructors. MVP's focus is on helping student athletes and coaches. There are a lot of natural synergies between the two companies' goals and objectives.



"Our goal at Schedule Any Lesson is to establish high-quality affiliations where the common goal is to help others. We feel that through these affiliations we can work together collaboratively to share information about the services each affiliate provides" per Gardner.



About Schedule Any Lesson

Schedule Any Lesson offers a turnkey technology, marketing and business development solution for instructors so that they can focus on providing lessons and making money.



Instructors receive their own completely personalized easy to complete custom website, professional site hosting and a personalized direct access URL to use in all their marketing efforts. Instructors are featured on Schedule Any Lesson's online directory that's designed to generate direct introductions to prospective lesson takers by zip code. The Schedule Any Lesson platform includes five categories of instructors: Sports, Education, Fitness & Training, Music and Dance.



Unlike competing private instruction sites, Schedule Any Lesson never charges the consumer a fee to use the service and never retains a percentage of the lesson fees from the instructor. The instructor receives all of the benefits of the Schedule Any Lesson model for the cost of one or two lessons per year.



Schedule Any Lesson offers a very unique referral system where they pay $20.00 per instructor referral with a goal of paying $10,000,000.00 in referral fees.



Visit https://www.scheduleanylesson.com/referral-program to learn how to participate.



