Duration Dates for Prep + IDC + IE +EFRI



Session 1 - January 9th - January 29th

Session 2 - February 13th – March 5th

Session 3 - March 19th – April 8th

Session 4 - April 23rd - May 13th

Session 5 - May 21st – June 10th

Session 6 - June 21st – July 10th

Session 7 - July 30th – August 19th

Session 8 - September 10th - September 30th

Session 9 - October 23rd - November 12th

Session 10 - November 20th – December 10th



The Professional PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) takes place in the Gili Islands, Indonesia which offers a thriving and growing tourism destination combined with some excellent dive training sites. The program takes place at Trawangan Dive; the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan and benefits from world class dive training facilities.



The Instructor training is split between classroom knowledge development sessions; where candidates will learn the standards, procedures and conduct techniques of each individual program within the PADI system of dive education; and practical training workshops where examples are demonstrated of how to organize and run training sessions at each level of training. The program is ultimately designed to prepare candidates to work as Instructors providing opportunities as you need to practice teaching students.



It starts with how to teach the theory part of dive courses from Open Water onwards, The PADI Course Director will show you how to teach dive skills in confined water before handing over to the candidates to practice by themselves. Each presentation is evaluated and candidates receive immediate feedback on their performance allowing them to improve their teaching technique and develop their own unique teaching style. Once candidates are comfortable teaching in confined water we progress to running dive training in open water where you will learn how to teach from the full range of PADI training courses from Open Water, Advanced, Rescue, and Divemaster.



The program is entirely conducted by Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod who has a passion for training and the training activities that lead to creating successful scuba diving instructors. Having worked within the diving industry of well over a decade in a variety of dive-related roles and in a range of different locations Holly has devised a program that exceeds the basic requirements of the PADI IDC Syllabus, and has created addition components that are based on previous experience and can only assist the newly qualified Instructor allowing the transition into working life as easy as possible with the knowledge and skills to succeed.



More information can be found on the PADI IDC Indonesia Facebook Fan Page, which has all of the latest news and updates including updated progress of current and previous candidates. For further information check out the PADI IDC Gili Islands Course Outline or contact Platinum PADI Course Director Holly directly through the PADI IDC Indonesia website.



