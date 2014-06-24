Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2014 --Designed to help small to medium sized businesses run an exceptional mobile workforce Scheduling Software, Inc. announces the launch of their newest app. Equipped to make dramatic improvements to field service management, the Service TechMobile app works with Quickbooks integration. Simplifying administrative duties for both office and field staff The QuickBooks scheduling app streamlines the way information is shared. Information necessary to heighten a customer’s experience, service and satisfaction.



Designed by a team of seven programers over a two-and-a-half year development process the Service TechMobile app is simple to use. Within an hour of downloading and installing the QuickBooks scheduling app a business can be an Internet based dispatch company. With real time data sync capabilities immediately the scheduling and assignment of priorities can be managed. With built-in accountability, scheduling potential is increased and time management is streamlined.



Gregory A. Wilk, President of Scheduling Software, Inc. said of the new service management software, “With the Service TechMobile app we see a marked difference in our clients overall methods of operation. It’s not only an employee scheduling software, it’s a mobile credit card processing solution that simplifies most every transaction for a field service professional.”



With all company devices in sync staff can send invoices, scan receipts, track sales and expenses and send customer follow-up reminders. In the field, mobile personnel can accept payments complete with a virtual signature pad for the customer. They can even transmit the project’s before and after photos back to the office.



The comprehensive field service software is available with no contracts at $35.00 per month for each office or field user. The fully-integrated QuickBooks app is offered with 30 day free trial. Should a company make full use of the Service TechMobile app they will benefit from ongoing free upgrades and an option for tech support.



Scheduling Software, Inc. is a company based in Fort Meyers, Florida that helps small to medium sized companies reduce administrative costs with technology based solutions. The company most recently announced the launch of their Service TechMobile app with Quickbooks integration to help businesses with a mobile workforce. Scheduling Software, Inc. was founded by Gregory A. Wilk who has 30 years experience in the service industry.



