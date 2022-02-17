Schillinger Insurance Agency Offers Affordable Car Insurance in Bad Axe and Harbor Beach, Michigan

Port Austin, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2022 --Schillinger Insurance Agency is a well-established, local insurance agency. Owing to their high dedication and quality of services, they have achieved commendable customer retention, a high customer satisfaction index, and an impressive level of customer referrals. They offer home, business, car, and property insurance in Bad Axe and Harbor Beach, Michigan.



To drive legally in Michigan, one needs to acquire at least no-fault automobile insurance as per the state laws. Driving without insurance is punishable as a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500 and up to one year in jail. The court may also order the driver's license to be suspended for 30 days or until they can provide proof of valid insurance. Hence, it becomes essential for all car owners to have a proper insurance plan in place. There are multiple advantages of having car insurance coverage, the financial security offered by it being one of the major ones. In the event of a collision, having coverage protects the wallet of the vehicle owner from costly and unexpected expenses. A policy with liability coverage, accident benefits, and collision coverage could help a person save thousands of dollars should an accident occur.



Schillinger Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency that offers comprehensive and affordable plans for car insurance in Bad Axe and Harbor Beach, Michigan. While some insurance companies today provide competitive rates for older, experienced drivers, there are a few others who focus on a younger market, offering affordable options. Many companies also offer multi-policy discounts when purchasing both homeowners and auto insurance. Being an independent agency, Schillinger Insurance Agency is not limited to only one insurance carrier. With its network of providers, this agency can offer coverage options that are perfectly tailored to the needs and budget of its clients.



