Schillinger Insurance Agency Offers Affordable Car Insurance in Pigeon and Sandusky, Michigan

Schillinger Insurance Agency was founded in 1947. They have consistently provided high-quality car, business, life, health, and homeowners insurance in Sandusky and Bad Axe, Michigan over the decades.



Car insurance is among the most crucial risk management solutions needed by Michigan residents. All car owners of the state must have no-fault insurance that pays for the medical bills if they are injured in a car accident, regardless of who caused the mishap. No-fault insurance is also called Personal Injury Protection or PIP insurance. Michigan has minimum state requirements for bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. The former helps cover expenses related to the injury or death of another driver or a pedestrian if the vehicle owner is at fault in an accident. On the other hand, property damage liability insurance covers expenses related to damage to another person's property if an accident occurs due to the vehicle owner's fault.



Car accidents and mishaps are pretty common. Hence, it is prudent that car owners invest in comprehensive car insurance in Pigeon and Sandusky, Michigan through Schillinger Insurance Agency. Their insurance policies protect car owners from high out-of-pocket expenses incurred due to a car accident and possible liability for bodily injury. There are several options for car insurance coverage available in Michigan. Some insurance carriers provide more competitive rates for older, experienced drivers.



On the other hand, certain other insurance companies focus on the younger market and provide the best rates to new drivers. Certain companies even offer multi-policy discounts for purchasing their homeowner's and auto insurance policies. Schillinger Insurance Agency maintains a connection with an expansive network of insurance carriers, which allows them to provide quality insurance coverage to their clients at an affordable price.



