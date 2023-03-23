Schillinger Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive Auto Insurance in Sandusky and Caro, Michigan

Port Austin, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2023 --Schillinger Insurance Agency is a widely trusted, integrity-driven independent insurance agency that offers both personal and business insurance in Sandusky and Bad Axe, MI. Their agents compare coverage and costs of the policies provided by varied insurance carriers, and try to find the best possible option suited to the needs and budgetary concerns of each client.



Auto insurance plans are undoubtedly among today's most critical risk management products. After all, even the lightest cars today weigh around 2,000 pounds and hence can cause quite severe damage in the event of a collision. Cars today tend to have a range of built-in safety features specifically meant to reduce the risk of injuries for drivers and passengers. The creation of 'crumple zones' in vehicles is one such feature. These built-in points in the vehicle body panels are meant to absorb the energy of an impact before it reaches the passenger compartment of a vehicle. As a result, what would have been minor fender-benders in older vehicles can now be major collisions that require extensive and expensive repairs.



Without proper insurance, car owners may face a lot of issues in paying for such repairs, especially as the cost of car repairs keeps rising with every passing day. One must also note that to drive legally in Michigan; state law requires the purchase of no-fault automobile insurance. Hence, it is prudent that car owners in the state invest in a robust car insurance plan through a trusted provider like Schillinger Insurance Agency. They offer comprehensive and affordable auto insurance in Sandusky and Caro, Michigan. This agency can also assist its clients in availing multi-policy discounts if they choose to buy homeowners and auto insurance from the same carrier.



About Schillinger Insurance Agency

Schillinger Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency. It caters to people across Sandusky, Port Sanilac, Port Austin, Pigeon, Harbor Beach, and the surrounding local communities.