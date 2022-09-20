Schillinger Insurance Agency Offers Cost-Effective Individual Health Insurance in Pigeon and Bad Axe, Michigan

Port Austin, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2022 --Schillinger Insurance Agency is a dependable, integrity-driven independent insurance agency. They offer personal and business insurance in Bad Axe and Sandusky, Michigan. Through Schillinger Insurance Agency, one can explore, compare and invest in coverage options offered by many insurance carriers. The agents compare coverage and costs throughout their network for each policy and try to find the best option suited to the needs of each client.



The costs of medical care worldwide are skyrocketing. Investing in health insurance has become vital to ensure that one can get timely medical attention in times of need. Finding the best health insurance plan at the correct rates is difficult. The introduction of the Affordable Care Act definitely changed and transformed the industry. Still, even today, the confusing maze of health insurance options can be complex for a layman to navigate. This is where Schillinger Insurance Agency comes in. Any person not covered by an employer insurance plan can seek individual health insurance in Pigeon and Bad Axe, Michigan through this agency. The agents of Schillinger Insurance Agency review the available coverage options in the market, suggest ways to trim costs and get their clients the needed coverage at affordable premiums. They can familiarize the clients with Medicare supplement insurance, which is a coverage that provides compensation for certain elements not covered by Medicare. Medicare supplements help avoid deductibles and other out-of-pocket expenses. Schillinger Insurance Agency offers health insurance solutions to its business clients as well. After all, including health insurance in the employee benefits package has become essential in recruiting and keeping the right employees. Schillinger Insurance Agency can design solid group benefits packages for almost any company.



To get in touch with Schillinger Insurance Agency, call 989-479-0202.



About Schillinger Insurance Agency

Schillinger Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency. It caters to people across Sandusky, Port Sanilac, Port Austin, Pigeon, Harbor Beach, and the surrounding local communities.