Schillinger Insurance Agency Offers Custom Commercial Insurance in Pigeon and Sandusky, Michigan

Established in 1947, Schillinger Insurance Agency is a prestigious independent insurance agency. They offer car, life, health, business, and property insurance in Pigeon and Bad Axe, Michigan. As Schillinger Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency, through them, one can invest in insurance policies of leading insurance carriers.



There is more to establishing and running a business than acquiring enough capital and having good management skills. Investing in a well-rounded commercial insurance plan is one of the key components of building a business from the ground up and keep it running. These insurance plans keep a business financially protected in case anything untoward happens.



Schillinger Insurance Agency offers a wide range of coverage options for local businesses. Commercial general liability insurance, for instance, protects a company's assets in case someone gets hurt on the business premises. It also covers legal defense costs incurred in case a business gets sued by another party. On the other hand, workers' compensation insurance is needed to handle numerous statutory obligations to workers who get injured while working. Any company owning a fleet of vehicles must also get those automobiles insured. Commercial auto reimburses the expenses incurred if any company vehicle gets damaged, stolen, or encounters other road mishaps.



Regardless of the specific insurance needs of a business owner, they can invest in custom commercial insurance in Pigeon and Sandusky, MI through Schillinger Insurance Agency. As a business grows with time, its insurance needs may also evolve. Schillinger Insurance Agency provides guidance and support to their customers every step of the way and can offer coverage options best suited for their new needs. In case the insurance rates of their client's policy increase, this agency is always ready to shop among their network of carriers to get them the required coverage at a more affordable price point.



About Schillinger Insurance Agency

Schillinger Insurance Agency is a reliable insurance agency that offers insurance coverage to families and businesses throughout Port Sanilac, Harbor Beach, Port Austin, Bad Axe, and other Eastern Michigan communities.