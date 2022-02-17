Schillinger Insurance Agency Offers Tailored Property Insurance in Bad Axe and Harbor Beach, Michigan

Port Austin, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2022 --Founded in 1947, Schillinger Insurance Agency has proved itself as a dependable, integrity-driven independent insurance agency over the decades. They work closely with a vast network of insurance carriers, allowing them to match the client's needs with the right insurance product. Schillinger Insurance Agency is a prominent provider of home, business, and car insurance in Bad Axe and Harbor Beach, Michigan.



Buying a home involves a high sum of investment. Hence, protecting this investment has to be the priority of any homeowner. Moreover, if a person has a mortgage, their lender most likely requires them to have homeowners insurance. Before funding a mortgage, many lenders ask for proof of insurance to get an assurance that their financial investment will be protected even if the house gets damaged or destroyed by a fire or other specific risks.



Schillinger Insurance Agency understands the many risks associated with homeownership and offers a variety of insurance solutions specially designed for modern homeowners. They have years of experience helping people select the right property insurance in Bad Axe and Harbor Beach, Michigan at prices they can afford.



The agents of Schillinger Insurance Agency can even review the current policies of their clients to check whether they are adequately covered or not. In many cases, they can offer more affordable coverage options than a homeowner may currently have. The review conducted by Schillinger Insurance Agency ideally includes liability protection, loss of use coverage, other structure coverage, and more. Among other things, personal liability insurance should always be a part of the homeowner's insurance plan. It would also be smart to have detached garages and storage sheds protected under the policy. No matter the specific coverage needs a homeowner might have, Schillinger Insurance Agency will always try their best to find a tailored policy for them.



Get in touch with Schillinger Insurance Agency at 989-738-6555.



About Schillinger Insurance Agency

Schillinger Insurance Agency offers a wide range of premium insurance solutions to people across Sandusky, Port Sanilac, Port Austin, Pigeon, Harbor Beach, and nearby areas.