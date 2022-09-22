Schillinger Insurance Offers a Wide Range of Commercial Insurance in Sandusky and Bad Axe, Michigan

Port Austin, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2022 --Schillinger Insurance was established in 1947 and has emerged as one of the most widely trusted providers of home, business, life, and auto insurance in Sandusky and Bad Axe, Michigan. It is an integrity-driven independent insurance agency that makes use of technology to deliver risk management solutions to its customers expediently.



Commercial insurance policies are vital for almost all businesses, regardless of size, type, number of employees, etc. Commercial insurance plans can include diverse types of coverage options. Typically, they take care of the business property, liability, and workers' compensation, to name a few. While commercial property insurance is needed to cover the damages caused to a business property due to instances like fire or storm, liability insurance provides coverage for damages to third parties. On the other hand, workers' compensation plans cover the injuries or losses employees face.



While the specific insurance needs of businesses may differ from one another, they need to have some insurance protection in place. Schillinger Insurance can help business owners to identify and invest in the best commercial insurance in Sandusky and Bad Axe, Michigan that competently meets their concerns. Over the decades, this agency has worked with many businesses across Eastern Michigan and developed a range of services, products, and relationships necessary to protect them. The strength of a community depends on the success of the local industry, and hence Schillinger Insurance always tries to ensure the ongoing success of local businesses. This agency offers insurance plans that can meet the evolving needs of discerning growing companies. In case the rates of a plan go up, Schillinger Insurance can shop among their network of carriers to get their business clients the rates they can afford.



Schillinger Insurance can be contacted at 989-738-6555, 989-479-0202, or 810-622-9669.



About Schillinger Insurance

Schillinger Insurance is an independent insurance agency that caters to residents of Port Sanilac, Pigeon, Harbor Beach, Sandusky, Bad Axe, Port Austin, and nearby areas. They offer auto and commercial insurance among various other insurance coverage.