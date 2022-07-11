Schillinger Insurance Provides a Variety of Business Insurance in Sandusky and Bad Axe, Michigan

Port Austin, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2022 --Schillinger Insurance is a customer-focused, independent insurance agency that offers business, life, health, and house insurance in Sandusky and Pigeon, Michigan.



Establishing a business takes a lot of hard work and investment. To keep their business protected long-term, one must invest in a proper risk management plan. No matter the size of a company or the industry it operates in, it would need insurance. Business owners especially need general liability insurance to stay protected from the claims of bodily injury or property damage, as well as certain other risks that can come up during regular business operations. While the specific insurance needs of a business might differ, most need general liability coverage.



The type of business insurance coverage needs and policy a business owner would need shall depend on several factors, such as the industry they operate in, the risks commonly encountered by their business, and the number of people employed by them. Insurance agencies like Schillinger Insurance can help people identify and invest in a perfect risk management policy for their business. This agency offers budget-friendly plans for business insurance in Sandusky and Bad Axe, Michigan, which are well-suited for the needs of distinctive business owners. Plans covering property loss, legal claims, or even an injured worker's lost wages can be acquired through this agency.



Schillinger Insurance works with top insurance carriers to offer their clients cyber protection. Cyber protection plans are designed for modern businesses and protect against cyber threats and cyber liability solutions that protect business assets. Management and professional liability, general liability, commercial property insurance, and Small Business Owner's Policy are other types of business insurance coverage commonly offered by Schillinger Insurance.



To get in touch with Schillinger Insurance, one can always call 989-738-6555 or 810-622-9669.



About Schillinger Insurance

Schillinger Insurance is a well-established insurance agency that caters to people across Harbor Beach, Bad Axe, Port Sanilac, Pigeon, Port Austin, Sandusky, and the surrounding local communities.