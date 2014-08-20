Scholarship Award Launched to Help Iowa High School Seniors Become Doctors, Dentists and Nurses

Mason City, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2014 --Endeavoring to inspire Iowan youth to pursue a career in the medical field, Mason City’s North Iowa Oral Surgery Associates, PC (NIOSA) launches a Scholarship Award Program. The Iowa student scholarship program will benefit two high school seniors who have set their sites on medicine, dentistry or nursing. Given in the amount of $1000 the scholarship for tuition, books or housing is renewable yearly upon re-application.



Dr. Lyell Hogg, owner of NIOSA said of the scholarship award launch, “Our focus has always been to give optimum care to our patients. Now we extend that same commitment to area high school seniors who want to join the effort and serve in this field with the same enthusiasm. With their dreams and our assistance we can make that happen.”



Two NIOSA scholarships for $1000 each will be awarded for undergraduate study at an Iowa college, university or technical school for a maximum of four years. Students who apply must have an overall grade point average of 3.5 or higher and reside in NIOSA’s service area. Areas include Cerro Gordo, Worth, Mitchell, Floyd, Butler, Franklin, Wright, Hancock, Winnebago, Kossuth, Howard, Chickasaw and Bremer. Students must also be nominated by his or her high school with a letter of recommendation.



To continue the encouragement for the aspiring medical professionals NIOSA will give a Certificate of Recognition to each student that is awarded the scholarship at their annual high school awards ceremonies. The students will also be recognized on NIOSA’s social media sites as the winners of their annual Scholarship Award Program.



About North Iowa Oral Surgery Associates, PC

North Iowa Oral Surgery Associates, PC is a Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Group based in Mason City, Iowa. Owned by Dr. Lyell Hogg, NIOSA offers a wide range of surgical services. Myriad services include dental implant surgery, wisdom tooth removal and corrective jaw surgery. Dr. Hogg and his associates also specialize in the treatment of facial pain, injuries and fractures. Additionally, with minimal surgical intervention and optimal patient comfort, NIOSA specialists employ integral techniques that are designed to rebuild bone structure.



