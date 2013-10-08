School Fundraising Website Launched by Bucks Based Printers

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2013 --DigiPrint Graphics the owner run Buckinghamshire based printing company has today launched its new website dedicated to its range of school fundraising products. All of DigiPrint Graphics fundraising projects are based around the children's artwork, bringing their unique and colourful designs to life on Christmas cards, mugs and calendars!



The new website offers a variety of products aimed squarely at schools wishing to enhance their fundraising efforts. Children can have their artwork printed onto a variety of items including Christmas cards, mugs and calendars. Christmas cards for schools have long been a popular fundraiser but newer ideas are starting to create interest including the new addition printed school mugs. Schools arrange for artwork to be created by their students. The designs are then sent off to be created into stunning products for parents to purchase. Schools raise funds by selling the products at prices in excess of those charged by DigiPrint Graphics. It is a completely no-risk fundraising project, which makes them extremely popular with PTAs throughout the UK.



Gary Trotter, DigiPrint Graphics' managing director said about the new website "It's great to now have a website that showcases all of the great projects we run for schools throughout the country. We started printing Christmas cards for schools several years ago and have experienced phenomenal growth in their popularity since. We run a very slick and efficient operation which is starting to make some of our older competitors look a little dated. Our advanced order processing and digital printing techniques mean we are rapidly becoming the market leader, lowering prices and in doing so raising increasing amounts for the schools themselves. It's great to be part of a mini revolution in school fundraising."



Any schools, nurseries, PTAs or other community groups interested in finding out more about DigiPrint Graphics range of fundraising products should visit the website at www.school-fundraising.co.uk or contact them direct on (01296) 707 565.