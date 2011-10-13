School of Music Section at Young Academic Looks to End Sub-Standard Music Journalism

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2011 --Young Academic has taken steps to mark the end of sub-standard music journalism. The education news site has launched its school of music, which allows students from across the United Kingdom to send in their own music reviews. The articles will then be reviewed by the student portal’s team of renowned in-house journalists before being published.



Young Academic’s Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director Charles Whitworth had the following to say of the venture; “Music journalism is something that has always concerned me and UK students seem to agree that it’s pretty awful as a rule. Instead of reading annoying reviews on NME or other corporate websites that seem to just contain a load of ridiculous words and not much information, young writers can instead send in their own pieces.”



“All articles will be subject to the usual editorial review but i hope this can herald the start of a thriving hub for music journalese. People will be able to actually read what the people think of a musical act or album and not the opinion of some over paid toff in his or her ivory tower.”



The all new school of music isn’t the only new addition to the UK’s national student news service. A brand new look has been applied and the festival guide is still bringing students all they need to know about concerts and musical events.



Away from entertainment, the site is also leading the way in terms of articles about education and student issues. Whether it be help with student loans, student funding or exam advice – Young Academic can now boast that it is the student portal that sits top of the Google rankings.



Teachers, students and young academics across the United Kingdom that are interested in the above can go straight to the Young Academic student news site - by navigating to http://www.youngacademic.co.uk.