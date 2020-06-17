Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2020 --Schubert Photography, a trusted source for digital photography education and reviews, has just released their online 2020 Landscape Photography Camera Guide. With the rapid pace of technological advancement in the digital camera industry, it has become more difficult for hobby and professional photographers to distinguish needs versus wants when it comes to choosing the right digital camera for landscape photography. So a guide like this has become a necessary tool for any outdoor photographer looking to buy a new camera.



Are digital cameras still relevant in the mobile phone era?



Despite camera quality gains in the mobile phone industry, today's $20B global market for digital cameras demonstrates a continued desire for hobby and professional photographers to use digital cameras in their work. Even 70% of photojournalists still prefer dslr cameras over anything else. And with Nikon alone having over 50 new and legacy dslr cameras in their lineup, there are simply too many options for consumers to wrap their minds around without an up-to-date guide like Schubert Photography's.



What will photographers get out of the 2020 Landscape Photography Camera Guide?



Just like their popular guide to dslr camera accessories, Schubert Photography's landscape photography camera guide provides a quick and objective reference for outdoor and nature photographers to cut through the advertising noise of the top 10 digital camera brands. It also provides an easy-to-understand overview of what to look for when purchasing a camera for outdoor photography. Camera buyers will learn the difference between full frame and cropped sensor cameras, why resolution matters the most in landscape photography, the importance of automatic exposure bracketing, low light performance considerations, and whether professional landscape photographers typically prefer Canon over Nikon.



The 2020 Landscape Photography Camera Guide has organized the top cameras into 10 categories to help landscape photographers hone in on what is most important to them in their next camera purchase. Landscape photographers in the market for a new camera can access the 2020 Landscape Photography Camera Guide here.



