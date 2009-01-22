Sciele Pharma’ s TWINJECT Supports Allergic Communities Through Presenting Sponsorship of Thrive Allergy & Gluten-free Expo in 2009

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2009 -- Sciele Pharma Inc., a Shionogi Company, and Thrive announce that Twinject, the only epinephrine auto-injector that offers a back-up dose in a single device, will be headlining as Presenting Sponsor for Thrive Allergy and Gluten-free Expo being held at Chicago’s McCormick Place April 18-19, 2009. Thrive is the only consumer show aimed at providing education, products and services all under one roof to the rapidly expanding allergic and gluten-free communities. Individuals who have severe allergies in particular may experience an anaphylactic reaction that requires epinephrine. In fact, up to one out of every five patients may experience an anaphylactic reaction that requires a second dose. Twinject’s unique design provides a back-up dose of epinephrine to guard against the unpredictability of anaphylaxis. “When we reached out to pharmaceutical companies, Sciele was the first to recognize the need for more direct-to-consumer education and support. Their corporate citizenry has been amazing and we look forward to their participation along with our other partners and exhibitors,” states Eva Prokop, Vice President of Communications for Thrive.



Aside from the products and services being presented, there are several speakers covering topics such as understanding how Celiac Disease affects your system, current food allergy labeling standards, food allergy and gluten-free cooking demonstrations and how to properly use your Twinject auto-injector, among many more. These speakers relate to the frustrations audience members face every day while trying to lead normal lives. “We at Sciele feel that providing educational resources on treatment options can help people better cope with the burden of living with severe allergies , “ says Larry Dillaha M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Sciele. “With proper education on Twinject, it is our goal to boost confidence and alleviate anxiety for people at risk for anaphylaxis” Both the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology and the University of Chicago’s Center on Celiac Disease sit on the advisory board. These well respected organizations and their members are part of Thrive’s effort to provide the highest quality and broadest range of interest to the event. “We are all joining forces, “says Prokop, “to provide the various allergy and gluten intolerant communities first hand access and knowledge about how to improve their day to day living. “



Twinject is a registered trademark of Sciele Pharma, Inc., a Shionogi Company.

