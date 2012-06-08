Greenville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2012 --Dr. Lisa Clough, Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Research at East Carolina University (ECU), as well as an Associate Professor in the Department of Biology, is leading our next discussion, Science and Change at the North and South Poles, at the next science cafe on June 11th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Tipsy Teapot located at 409 Evans St # B, Greenville, NC 27858.



Dr. Clough received her BA from Wesleyan University (Middletown, Connecticut) with degrees in both Biology and Earth and Environmental Sciences. She earned a PhD in Coastal Oceanography from Stony Brook University.



Lisa came to ECU, and went on her first Arctic cruise, in 1993. In 1994 she was on a research cruise to the North Pole- that cruise was the first time a US surface ship had reached the North Pole. In addition to these and other Arctic oceanographic research cruises, she has also done extensive work in the coastal zone of Alaska.



In 2009 she went to the National Science Foundation in Arlington, VA to manage the Antarctic Integrated System Science (AISS) Program. As part of her AISS duties she spent two months in Antarctic, going to the South Pole for the first time in 2009.



GO-Science is a first-class learning experience for Eastern North Carolina that provides inspirational, motivational, and educational programs and activities for children, adults, and schools in order to help participants appreciate the role of science in our lives; believing that the knowledge of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEM) is a core understanding and capacity of an educated community.



*A Science Café is a way to help the public connect with science in a relaxed exchange of information and ideas that brings together scientists and lay people at an accessible venue.



For more information about this event or other Go-Science programs visit http://www.GO-Science or call Roger Conner, Executive Director, at 1-800-919-0824 (Ext. 2).