Can You Change A Prophecy By Manipulating Events? Author, C.M. Chakrabarti Holds The Answer In Her Book, "The Planet Star: Unfolding Prophecy"

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2010 -- The Planet Star: Unfolding Prophecy



BookDetails:

Author: C.M. Chakrabarti

Publisher: American Book Publishing

ISBN: 978-1-58982-454-6

Pages: 324

Published: February 1, 2008



Book Description

A young widow leaves her home planet, heading out into the galaxy to a planet that will help her to reestablish her life as well as that of her young son. Unknowingly, she enters the snare of an evil lord who has, for many decades, been searching for "the prophesied widow", whom he believes holds the key to The Planet Star that would destroy his empire. Shortly after the widow and her son arrive at their destination, they are brutally kidnapped by those in collusion with the evil lord, but his plans are foiled when his archenemy, King Ewlon, daringly rescues the widow and her son. Together, the King and widow cross the galaxy to his home planet and to his home which is the only place The Planet Star can be activated. However, their footsteps are continually dogged by the evil lord and his minions.



Footnote: Throughout most of the book, the widow is unaware of the fact that her rescuer is a king



Thematic Questions The Author Used To Write This Tale:



- If events are permitted to occur naturally, would prophecy become reality?

- Can a prophecy be changed by manipulating events?

- Perhaps, prophetic revelations come to fruition when a sequence of events is manipulated, and that prophecy is, in fact, contingent upon those alterations.



About The Author

C. M. CHAKRABARTI was born Cheryll M. Conaway in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was the youngest daughter of Robert Conaway, a U.S. Steelworker, and Georgia Strayhorn Conaway (both deceased). Cheryll spent her elementary years in Pittsburgh, but moved with her family to New York City where she attended junior high and high school. Several years after graduation, Cheryll returned to Pittsburgh where she graduated with a B. S. degree from the University of Pittsburgh. C. M. Chakrabarti has been a mother, a secretary, a research and health systems analyst, and served as an appointed member of the Governor's Committee on Health Data Systems. Her avocation to authorship started as a diversion to her work as a trained mathematician Recently, C.M. Chakrabarti attended a small college to study opera and has worked for the last five years as an administrator of a budding opera company. C.M. Chakrabarti is also active with Billy Strayhorn Songs, Inc., a family corporation, working to promote the music and legacy of Billy Strayhorn, her mother's brother and her uncle.



Contact The Author:

C.M. Chakrabarti

Email: cheryll.mchakrabarti@gmail.com

Website: http://www.cmchakrabarti.com



Available for purchase online at the author’s website, the publisher’s website: http://www.pdbookstore.com, Amazon.com, & BN.com



Bookstores should contact the publisher Publishers Direct for discounts ordering information.



Publishers Direct Discount Bookstore

1288 Columbus Ave.

San Francisco, CA 94133

http://www.pdbookstore.com/whole.html

info@pdbookstore.com

