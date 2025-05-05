Schaumburg, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2025 --Scientific Instruments is a leading provider of magnetic particle inspection equipment repairs and rebuilds nationwide. We have rebuilt 300 mag units in 20 years. To support businesses in making informed decisions about their MPI equipment, Scientific Instruments provides answers to some frequently asked questions regarding MPI equipment repairs:



- How to recognize when magnetic particle inspection equipment needs repair?



Magnetic particle inspection equipment is designed for durability, but like any machinery, it will naturally show signs of wear and tear over time. Businesses can recognize when their MPI equipment needs repair by monitoring for certain indicators. These include erratic readings, power interruptions, unusual sounds, or visible damage to essential components.



While these repairs are an investment, it's often considerably less than new equipment.



- Can repairs or rebuilds for MPI equipment be made in-house?



While minor adjustments or part replacements may be handled in-house, certain repairs require the attention of professionals with specialized knowledge. Magnetic particle inspection equipment, including its power packs and wet benches, contains complex components that demand expert care. Scientific Instruments is the only company that can rebuild your mag unit onsite, saving time and cost of shipping your unit to another repair shop. A full rebuild takes 3 days and can be done at night or on weekends.



- What types of magnetic particle inspection equipment repairs does Scientific Instruments Offer?



Scientific Instruments specializes in a wide range of magnetic particle inspection equipment repairs and rebuilds. Their services encompass everything from rebuilding wet benches using the latest modern electronics to comprehensive power pack repairs. They also offer on-site repair services, allowing businesses to minimize downtime while ensuring that their MPI equipment is restored. Rebuilding onsite usually takes 3 days. We can also sell you one of our already rebuilt wet benches which are like new with a 2-year warranty.



- How long repairs take?



Scientific Instruments works diligently to offer quick and efficient repairs. For many issues, businesses can expect to have their MPI equipment back up and running in as little as one day when using on-site repair services. For more extensive repairs, such as the rebuilding of power packs or wet benches, the process typically takes 3 days onsite.



About Scientific Instruments

Scientific Instruments has decades of experience in the industry, offering reliable, high-quality MPI equipment repair and rebuild solutions designed to keep equipment functioning at its best. By choosing Scientific Instruments for magnetic particle inspection equipment repairs and rebuilds, businesses can ensure their equipment is in expert hands, helping them maintain operational efficiency and quality performance for the long term! Visit scientificinstrumentsinc.com to request magnetic particle inspection equipment repairs or rebuilds today. Scientific Instruments repairs or rebuilds all the major brands (Magwerks, Gould Bass, Magnaflux, Solid State Systems) or mag particle wet benches and power packs, up to 20,000 amps output.